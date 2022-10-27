Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Authorities began investigating Smith’s apparent drug trafficking activities in April 2020.

On at least two occasions in 2020, authorities caught Smith distributing fentanyl and cocaine in Cleveland.

During the second encounter with police, the vehicle Smith was in fled away from the scene before it was eventually crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

Smith, a member of the “8Ave” street gang, was also sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm. He was prohibited from legally possessing a gun because of previous drug trafficking and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County’s courts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.