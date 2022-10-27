Cleveland Guardians SP Triston McKenzie named MLB World Series social media correspondent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will be a part of the World Series, but in a different fashion than you may think.

While the Fall Classic is staged for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, Guardians SP Triston McKenzie will serve as an MLB social media correspondent during the series.

The 25-year-old will be taking over the league’s social media accounts for two games in the series, according to a press release from the MLB. He will be at Game 2, in Houston, and Game 3, in Philadelphia.

McKenzie will be conducting interviews with players on the field, making appearances on the MLB Network and showing fans a “behind-the-scenes” perspective of the championship series.

