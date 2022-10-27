Cleveland police search for suspect who shot 3 people inside convenience store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man remains on the loose after shooting three people inside a convenience store on the city’s East side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street.

According to police, the 44-year-old male suspect and a 30-year-old man had a verbal altercation in the store.

The suspect exited the store, returned with a handgun, and shot the 30-year-old man and two additional victims, said police.

A 60-year-old man died after being shot in the chest, police said.

A 40-year-old woman was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 30-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals by private transport for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

