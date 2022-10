CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jake Paul of Cleveland will take on 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match Saturday night in Glendale, AZ.

Paul (5-0) is fighting at a catchweight of 187 pounts.

The bout will air on Showtime PPV.

Paul spoke with Mark Schwab via zoom Thursday night.

