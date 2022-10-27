Driver hauled up in basket after truck falls 75 feet down Perry ravine

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a truck that fell 75 feet down a Perry ravine was flown to the hospital after first responders hoisted him up with a basket rescue.

The Perry Joint Fire District said it was sent to Blair Road at 11:34 a.m. on Oct. 25 for a car off the road and over a hill.

When the units arrived, they saw the truck was about 75 feet down a ravine and started a rope rescue, PJFD said.

PJFD stated first responders quickly connected with a bystander who had made his way down to the truck.

EMS equipment lowered a first responder to assess the patient and the situation, according to PJFD.

The driver suffered multiple injuries, so the first responder stabilized and packaged them into a Stoke’s basket to be hauled to the top of the ravine, PJFD said.

PJFD stated a Metro Life Flight helicopter landed close to the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, the driver and rescuer were safely lifted up to the top, according to PJFD.

The driver was then moved to an ambulance to be driven the short distance to the helicopter, said PJFD.

According to PJFD, the driver is at MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

PJFD said the rescue was completed with the help of that brave bystander and the Lake Metroparks Rangers, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Metro Life Flight, and Bob’s Garage.

