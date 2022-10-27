Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The man was transported to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 22-year-old as Keith Jackson.

Officials said preliminary investigation revealed Jackson knew the suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, and an argument broke out in the home prior to the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

