2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Early voting numbers down in Cleveland, what this could mean for the general election

Cross Insurance Center holds early voting.
Cross Insurance Center holds early voting.(WABI)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio.

Early voting numbers are down in Cleveland. What does this mean for the general election?

Early voting numbers are down in Cleveland. What does this mean for the general election? https://bit.ly/3FmbZmQ

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, October 27, 2022

According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.

Matthew Lacombe, law professor at Case Western, said that early voting can be an indication of the voter turnout in November.

When it comes to the difference in Urban vs. Suburban or Rural voting, Lacombe says that can be a clear sign in campaign strategy.

With a high-profile election, like the Ohio Senate Race, candidates could be putting far more emphasis on suburban markets in order to compete over more traditionally Republican districts.

Election day is Nov. 8.

For 19 News’ full coverage visit the “America Decides” tab on our website here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

The project will cost more than $455,000. The funding is coming from the Federal CARES Act and...
Rocky River Schools call for residents to approve $4.9 mill tax levy on Election Day
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman tell people they are with “Project 1599.” We discovered that the...
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
midterms
Control of Congress: What could happen in the 2022 midterms