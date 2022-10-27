Early voting numbers down in Cleveland, what this could mean for the general election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TargetEarly has released the latest breakdown of early voting in Ohio.

According to the data, early voting in Urban areas, like the City of Cleveland, is down almost 7% since the last midterm election in 2018. The data also shows that Democratic early voting has gone up while Republican and unaffiliated voters have been voting earlier less in Ohio.

Matthew Lacombe, law professor at Case Western, said that early voting can be an indication of the voter turnout in November.

When it comes to the difference in Urban vs. Suburban or Rural voting, Lacombe says that can be a clear sign in campaign strategy.

With a high-profile election, like the Ohio Senate Race, candidates could be putting far more emphasis on suburban markets in order to compete over more traditionally Republican districts.

Election day is Nov. 8.

Election day is Nov. 8.

