European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online.

Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl ((Source: Westlake police))

According to Westlake police, the girl’s father learned his daughter had been staying at the Double Tree Hotel instead of with a classmate, as she had told him, and called police after locating them at Barnes and Noble.

The teenager was told to return home with her father and officers went to the Double Tree Hotel and confiscated Dunn’s electronic devices.

Officers said Dunn was taken into custody without incident and charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

Dunn pleaded not guilty in Rocky River Municipal Court and was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to surrender his passport.

