2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

David Spivey (Source: U.S. Marshals)
David Spivey (Source: U.S. Marshals)(Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month.

Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Cleveland police said Spivey shot and killed Delvonte King, 22, and Domonique King, 26, while they were sitting inside a car near the 16100 block of Walden Avenue.

Spivey allegedly walked up to the car wearing a ski mask and opened fire, killing both brothers.

“Relentless efforts by the Cleveland homicide division and our task force resulted in the arrest of a violent and dangerous fugitive. We will never stop pursuing these dangerous fugitives, no matter how long it takes and how far the distance,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Spivey will be arraigned on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Sky
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
(Source: WOIO)
2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Woman faces charges for leaving 4-year-old son at Target in University Heights