EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week.

Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 216-289-8505.

