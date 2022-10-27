Mail carrier robbed in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week.

Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened.

“The US Postal Inspection Service is aware of the recent robbery Tuesday evening in Euclid and is actively working the matter. As we are still in the information gathering process and it is an active investigation, the Inspection Service cannot provide specifics at this time; other than the fact that the postal employee was unharmed,” said U.S. Postal Inspector Ian Ortega.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

