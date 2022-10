CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now home to three bison from the Minnesota Zoo.

Zoo staff said 6-year-old Blue, 2-year-old Grun and 5-month-old Topaz are housed in the Wilderness Trek.

Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

You can visit the ladies as soon as today.

According to the zoo, bison are North America’s largest terrestrial animals.

