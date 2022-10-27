MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A great horned owl was not having a hoot as it got tangled in fishing line and dangled by its wing from a tree.

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree (Mentor Fire)

While Mentor Fire said it’s “not our typical rescue,” they came to save the day.

Station #4 found the large owl hung up over the pond at Edward Walsh Park in the late afternoon on Oct. 22.

Firefighters put a fishing net under the owl as they cut the main line, described MFD.

They wrapped the bird in a blanket to avoid its sharp talons and calm it down, MFD stated.

The crew then finished carefully removing the rest of the fishing line from around its wing, according to MFD.

MFD said their 911 Dispatch Center called multiple animal rescue services, but no one was available to take the owl.

The firefighters set the owl on the blanket on the grass, and after a few minutes, it ran off into the woods.

As those yellow eyes glared at the rescuers, perhaps their new feathered friend was thinking, “owl love you forever.”

Mentor Fire applauded its team, saying “Kudos to Station #4 for their compassion, patience, and ingenuity.”

