2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A great horned owl was not having a hoot as it got tangled in fishing line and dangled by its wing from a tree.

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)

While Mentor Fire said it’s “not our typical rescue,” they came to save the day.

Station #4 found the large owl hung up over the pond at Edward Walsh Park in the late afternoon on Oct. 22.

Firefighters put a fishing net under the owl as they cut the main line, described MFD.

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)

They wrapped the bird in a blanket to avoid its sharp talons and calm it down, MFD stated.

The crew then finished carefully removing the rest of the fishing line from around its wing, according to MFD.

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)

MFD said their 911 Dispatch Center called multiple animal rescue services, but no one was available to take the owl.

The firefighters set the owl on the blanket on the grass, and after a few minutes, it ran off into the woods.

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)

As those yellow eyes glared at the rescuers, perhaps their new feathered friend was thinking, “owl love you forever.”

Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree
Mentor firefighters rescue owl tangled in fishing line dangling from tree(Mentor Fire)

Mentor Fire applauded its team, saying “Kudos to Station #4 for their compassion, patience, and ingenuity.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

(Source: Lorain police)
Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank
James Williams
No discipline for Canton police officer involved in New Year’s Day shooting
(Source: WOIO)
‘Bad guys don’t want to be seen’: Richmond Heights police start lighting safety initiative
(Source: WOIO)
4 people remain hospitalized after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building