MetroHealth Medical Center helps revitalize Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth Medical Center recently repaired playgrounds and updated fitness zones on the city’s East side, in the Buckeye neighborhood.

The work was made possible by a grant from Fifth Third Bank.

The fitness zones are located at the East End Neighborhood House, Fairhill Partners and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Woodhill Community Center.

All fitness zones are also adjacent to kids’ play areas.

Devin Bates with the East End Neighborhood House said children and their teachers used to have to walk three to four miles to a playground.

“I believe that kids just need to play and being that this takes them back to just being kids’, man I’m ecstatic,” said Bates.

Lifetime resident and dad Julian Khan is happy about the new fitness zone at the East End Neighborhood House.

“There isn’t another facility anywhere around here, the rec center is up the hill, this area is naturally on a slope,” said Khan. “You can build community in this space, you can connect with small people, tall people, whatever.”

Each fitness area features durable resistance training and cardiovascular equipment such as elliptical machines, leg and chest presses and recumbent bicycles – all of which are outside and designed to handle all seasons.

