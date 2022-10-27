2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Missing 14-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen April 25

Davaire Carter
Davaire Carter(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Davaire Carter, who has been missing since April 25.

Carter was last seen on that date near Meadowbrook Road shortly after being dropped off by Summit County Child Services, according to police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also assisted in the search for Carter.

He may be in the Akron area, according to police.

Carter was described by police as approximately 5′5″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see Carter or know where he may be.

Davaire Carter
Davaire Carter(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Amanda Robinson
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights girl last seen Sept. 24
De'Nay Evans
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Oct. 1
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
Canton building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire (Source: CFD)
Shaker Heights Police release bodycam footage from shooting near high school
Shaker Heights Police release bodycam footage from shooting near high school