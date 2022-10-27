Missing 14-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen April 25

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Davaire Carter, who has been missing since April 25.

Carter was last seen on that date near Meadowbrook Road shortly after being dropped off by Summit County Child Services, according to police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also assisted in the search for Carter.

He may be in the Akron area, according to police.

Carter was described by police as approximately 5′5″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see Carter or know where he may be.

Davaire Carter (Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.