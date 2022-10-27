Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen Oct. 17

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Oct. 26 to help find missing 16-year-old O’Neal Hazley, who was last seen on Oct. 17.

Police said he was last seen on that date by his father near East 86th Street.

Hazley may be in the area of Hough Avenue and Quimby Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes.

Hazley was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black jeans, according to police.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

O'Neal Hazley (Garfield Heights Police)

