2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen Oct. 17

O'Neal Hazley
O'Neal Hazley(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Oct. 26 to help find missing 16-year-old O’Neal Hazley, who was last seen on Oct. 17.

Police said he was last seen on that date by his father near East 86th Street.

Hazley may be in the area of Hough Avenue and Quimby Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes.

Hazley was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black jeans, according to police.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

O'Neal Hazley
O'Neal Hazley(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Driver hauled up in basket after truck falls 75 feet down Perry ravine
Driver hauled up in basket after truck falls 75 feet down Perry ravine
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
Amanda Robinson
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights girl last seen Sept. 24