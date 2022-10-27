2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights girl last seen Sept. 24

Amanda Robinson
Amanda Robinson(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Amanda Robinson, who has been missing since Sept. 24.

Police said she was last seen on that date by her foster mother near Eastwood Boulevard.

Robinson was described by police as approximately 5′6″ tall, 170-180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and gray jogging pants, according to police.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

