Northeast Ohio weather: Dry spell carries us into the weekend; rain on tap for Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will be our dominant weather maker over the coming days.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting dry conditions through the weekend.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day.

Temperature-wise, today has certainly been quite cool.

We’ll see a gradual warm-up through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s on Friday.

This weekend, temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will return to the forecast on Monday.

