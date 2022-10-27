Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly today but moderating temperatures into the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in place across the Great Lakes region. The chill is in the air today. Cloud cover this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High temperatures only around the 50 degree mark. Many will fall into the 30s later tonight. Milder air will begin to build back into the area tomorrow. A mostly cloudy sky courtesy of high clouds through midday then more sun later in the afternoon tomorrow. A nice looking day Saturday with sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures sneak up into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.