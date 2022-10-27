Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1.

Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system.

He was arrested Wednesday after he “called police and fire departments and reported he was assaulted and injured when (that) had not occurred,” Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.

In all, police say Beach has “abused 911 service by calling 43 times since 8-1-22,” the court record states.

