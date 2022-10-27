2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official.

The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal.

During the physical altercation, one of the three suspects went into a seizure, said an East Cleveland City Schools official.

EMS responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital. At this time, his name and condition have not been released.

“We would like to thank the East Cleveland Police department for assisting the building administrators in clearing the altercation off school grounds,” said Director of Communications for East Cleveland City Schools Tom Domzalski.

East Cleveland police said the incident remains under investigation.

