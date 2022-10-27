WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Warren Police:

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say (Warren Police)

Call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

