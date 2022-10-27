2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Warren Police:

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say(Warren Police)

Call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Driver hauled up in basket after truck falls 75 feet down Perry ravine
Driver hauled up in basket after truck falls 75 feet down Perry ravine
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
O'Neal Hazley
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen Oct. 17
Amanda Robinson
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights girl last seen Sept. 24