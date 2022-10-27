Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.
The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Warren Police:
Call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.
