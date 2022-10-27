‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year.

“I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.

Bishop said she reached out to her post office on Pearl Road multiple times about the issues, but nothing seems to change.

“I’ve had lost debit card, I had a lost check and any documents that are important like my grandson’s medical information is misdelivered,” said Bishop.

19 News reached out to the Pearbrook Post Office and spoke to a supervisor who said she has put an alert on the mail carrier’s scanner for Bishop’s mailbox.

Bishop said she hopes the alert will fix the issues with her mail.

The 19 News Troubleshooter Team will stay on top of this to make sure Bishop’s mail problems are a thing of the past.

