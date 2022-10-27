Ticket sales begin this weekend for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets will soon be on sale for the Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Attendants will have the chance to experience 30 dazzling light displays on these select dates:

Nov. 30

Dec. 1 to 4

Dec. 7 to 11

Dec. 14 to 23

Lake Metroparks said tickets must be purchased in advance online and cost $27.50 per carload.

For Lake County residents and Farmpark members, sales begin Oct. 29.

Out-of-county residents can make their purchase starting Oct. 30.

Lake Metroparks provided the below list of rules for vehicles. Other regulations can be found here.

No limos, buses or oversized vehicles. Vehicle size is limited to 20 feet in length, and 6 ½ feet in width, for example, a Ford F250 truck.

For guest safety, all tailgates, van/car doors and hatchbacks must remain closed at all times.

Riding in the back of a pickup truck is not permitted.

Remain in your vehicle along the entire route.

No vehicle parking at this event; please arrange any carpooling prior to arriving at the event

Lake Metroparks reserves the right to refuse any vehicle entry into the event if not in compliance with these rules.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.