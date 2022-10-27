Ticket sales begin this weekend for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets will soon be on sale for the Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.
Attendants will have the chance to experience 30 dazzling light displays on these select dates:
- Nov. 30
- Dec. 1 to 4
- Dec. 7 to 11
- Dec. 14 to 23
Lake Metroparks said tickets must be purchased in advance online and cost $27.50 per carload.
For Lake County residents and Farmpark members, sales begin Oct. 29.
Out-of-county residents can make their purchase starting Oct. 30.
Lake Metroparks provided the below list of rules for vehicles. Other regulations can be found here.
- No limos, buses or oversized vehicles. Vehicle size is limited to 20 feet in length, and 6 ½ feet in width, for example, a Ford F250 truck.
- For guest safety, all tailgates, van/car doors and hatchbacks must remain closed at all times.
- Riding in the back of a pickup truck is not permitted.
- Remain in your vehicle along the entire route.
- No vehicle parking at this event; please arrange any carpooling prior to arriving at the event
- Lake Metroparks reserves the right to refuse any vehicle entry into the event if not in compliance with these rules.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.