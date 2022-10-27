2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman faces charges for leaving 4-year-old son at Target in University Heights

(University Heights Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Cleveland woman is charged with child endangering for allegedly leaving her son behind at the Target store in University Heights.

Police said, on Oct. 13, a Target customer initially found the 4-year-old boy wandering alone in the store’s toy aisles.

According to investigators, the mother left her son sleeping in the backseat of the car while she went inside to shop.

At one point, the boy woke up and went into the Target on his own.

Surveillance footage shows the woman in the store for approximately 19 minutes before she finished shopping and returned to her car.

Police said the woman didn’t realize her son wasn’t in the backseat until she reached Mayfield Road. She called police dispatch to report her son was missing nearly 50 minutes after leaving the store.

The woman is scheduled to face a Shaker Heights Municipal Court judge on Nov. 9.

