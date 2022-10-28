1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night.

Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police.

Investigators found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, Elyria police said a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds showed up to University Hospitals at around the same time for treatment.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old shooting victim, who was later transported to Cleveland’s MetroHealth Medical Center because of his injuries, is connected to the incident at Midview Crossings Apartments.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Thursday night’s shooting can contact Elyria police detectives at 440-326-1213.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.