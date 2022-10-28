2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom said her 2-year-old is recovering from lead poisoning after falling ill earlier this month.

Brandy Jones and her daughter Brielle moved into a house on Kelso Avenue in May.

“I moved in and I was happy, close to family, and me and my daughter had our own space,” Jones told 19 News.

But the happiness didn’t last.

Two weeks ago, Jones took her daughter for a routine check up.

The news they received left her heart broken.

“I was kind of confident nothing was wrong with her,” Jones said. “Then the lady called me Friday morning saying Brielle has a lead level of 1.9... If it gets higher it can cause autism, ADHD, and brain damage. It’s like a whole lot can go wrong.”

Jones went searching for how Brielle was exposed and turned to the city of Cleveland’s Building and Housing Department.

She said she found out their home was not lead certified before she moved in, and the windows were the source.

19 News reached out to RE/MAX, who Jones said she had been in contact with, to see why the home wasn’t inspected.

We received this statement in response:

“ReMax Haven Property Management is an agent for the owner of this property. The tenant at the property has alleged that her child has lead poisoning and further alleges that the likely cause was recent window replacement at the property. While we did recommend window replacement and provided a bid for such from a licensed Ohio Lead Abatement company, the owner did not approve the estimate. We are not able to substantiate fully whether any work was done by a contractor hired directly by the owner, without our knowledge; or whether said company had proper licensure, given the circumstances we have provided notice of termination of our management services for this property effective immediately.”

- Dave Terbeek

Moments later, Jones reached out thanking 19 News for our help.

She said RE/MAX had offered her money to cover her security deposit and two months worth of rent.

They would also allow her out of her lease by Nov. 1.

“I just want them to think ‘If this was your family, how would you feel?’” said Jones.

Jones’ story encouraged our team to dig deeper and the city of Cleveland how something like this could have happened?

According to the Mayor’s office, being lead certified is mandated, and if an owner does not comply, they can be prosecuted.

They advised anyone with questions or concerns to contact the Cleveland Lead Coalition at (833) 601-5323.

