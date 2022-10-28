2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brook Park officer on leave following arrest for domestic violence, unlawful restraint

An officer with the Brook Park Police Department was arrested placed on administrative leave on...
An officer with the Brook Park Police Department was arrested placed on administrative leave on Friday.(Source: Brook Park Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer with the Brook Park Police Department was arrested placed on administrative leave on Friday.

Officers arrived at the home of officer Frankie Smith at around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving a report of domestic violence, according to a statement from Interim Police Chief Edward Powers III.

Officers arrested Smith on charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint, Chief Powers said.

Officials confirmed Smith was arraigned on Friday in Berea Municipal Court and is currently “on paid administrative leave.”

19 News requested full court records from Berea Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

