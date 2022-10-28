2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Browns Bus becomes way of life for tailgating couple

It started on a lark but $3,500 has bought seasons of fun
By Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - For Jeanne and Steve Gordon, they wanted to enhance their tailgating experience.

“Tailgating out of a car is fun,” said Jeanne as she drove to the Muni Lot before 5 a.m. to get a prime spot. “Tailgating out of a bus is a whole ‘nother experience!”

She leaves a little after four in the morning on game days, loading up the bus and taking off while everyone else sleeps.

“To get into what I call the ‘front lot,’ you’ve got to be on South Marginal by 4:30 at the latest or else you’re not making the western-most lot,” she said.

The Gordons did always dream of early mornings and a Browns bus sitting in their Cleveland Heights driveway all season.

”Six years ago, I was scrolling through Craigslist, just kind of bored, looking for Browns buses,” Jeanne remembered. “It was fully painted. It’s exactly how you see it now except for some additions like the TV.”

The Browns were in the middle of another dismal season when the price dropped from $5,000 to $3,500, and that is when Steve bought the bus to surprise Jeanne.

“We’ve had it since and we take it to as many tailgates, as home games as we can make,” Jeanne said fondly. “It is a series of best mornings where it’s relaxed, it’s friendly, it’s anticipation and hope. Every game, every year. And it’s a community.”

The bus sits in storage all off-season and, like the Browns, gets ready to roll in the late summer.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
NFL moves Browns/Ravens start time
Browns invade Baltimore for what feels like ‘must-win’ game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Bay Middle School assistant principal does Browns ‘victory Monday’ announcements
Bay Middle School assistant principal does Browns ‘victory Monday’ announcements