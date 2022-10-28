Browns Bus becomes way of life for tailgating couple

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - For Jeanne and Steve Gordon, they wanted to enhance their tailgating experience.

“Tailgating out of a car is fun,” said Jeanne as she drove to the Muni Lot before 5 a.m. to get a prime spot. “Tailgating out of a bus is a whole ‘nother experience!”

She leaves a little after four in the morning on game days, loading up the bus and taking off while everyone else sleeps.

“To get into what I call the ‘front lot,’ you’ve got to be on South Marginal by 4:30 at the latest or else you’re not making the western-most lot,” she said.

The Gordons did always dream of early mornings and a Browns bus sitting in their Cleveland Heights driveway all season.

”Six years ago, I was scrolling through Craigslist, just kind of bored, looking for Browns buses,” Jeanne remembered. “It was fully painted. It’s exactly how you see it now except for some additions like the TV.”

The Browns were in the middle of another dismal season when the price dropped from $5,000 to $3,500, and that is when Steve bought the bus to surprise Jeanne.

“We’ve had it since and we take it to as many tailgates, as home games as we can make,” Jeanne said fondly. “It is a series of best mornings where it’s relaxed, it’s friendly, it’s anticipation and hope. Every game, every year. And it’s a community.”

The bus sits in storage all off-season and, like the Browns, gets ready to roll in the late summer.

