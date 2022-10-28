CAUGHT ON CAM: Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual that was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland.

The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.

While Nosse was thrown off his bike, the driver of the car never stopped to make sure he was okay. Police are still looking for that hit-and-run driver.

Nosse described what happened to 19 News Reporter Jim Nelson.

“A car just hit me, straight on my left side, back of the bike and I went down really hard on my whole left side. Cut my face.”

A motorist who was stopped at the red light and witnessed what happened, pulled over to see if Noise was okay.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the hit and run has been asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

