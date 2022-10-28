2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

Cleveland city officials have renamed a street in honor of Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr.
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory.

Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club.

“The loss of any life is heartbreaking, but that is especially the case when that person is a young victim of crime,” city officials said.

Police said the 15-year-old was gunned down in Dec. of 2020 while walking with a group of friends on the city’s East Side.

15-year-old Cleveland teen shot, killed while walking with friends on city’s East Side

Witnesses told police two cars arrived in the area of East 55th Street and Scovill Avenue and the occupants open fired on the teenagers.

City officials said Cleveland Councilperson Richard Starr, who represents Ward 5, knew Hughes personally from the club.

Starr helped set up the street dedication for Hughes, which is happening at 4 p.m. near the site of the shooting, city officials said.

