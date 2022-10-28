2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms

Cleveland Four Points Sheraton Hotel suspect
Cleveland Four Points Sheraton Hotel suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22.

The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Deadly truck fire causes early-morning closures on State Route 8 in Stow area
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway