Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22.

The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 216-252-7463.

