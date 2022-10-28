2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

Lawrence Sturdivant
Lawrence Sturdivant(Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehab)
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights.

32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference with commerce by robbery; three counts of using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Sturdivant is accused of robbing or attempting to rob nine Walgreens, Family Dollar, and CVS stores in Cleveland and a Walgreens in Shaker Heights from Dec. 5 to Dec. 26, 2021.

Sturdivant was on parole for an aggravated robbery conviction from 2014 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF, Cleveland Division of Police, and the Shaker Heights Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam J. Joines.

