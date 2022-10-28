2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October night.

As they tried to leave the store with numerous stolen items, they were confronted by a loss prevention agent, according to police.

The suspects shoved and forced their way past the loss prevention agent and took off, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this robbery, call Det. Horvath at 216-623-2528, the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-313842 with your tips.

