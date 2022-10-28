Former Cleveland schools worker sentenced to 15 months in prison for role in Capitol riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby woman who pleaded guilty to a federal charge for participating in the January 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol building was sentenced on Friday morning.

The federal judge in Washington, D.C. sentenced Christine Priola to 15 months in prison followed by one year of supervised control after her release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Before her sentencing, Priola wrote a letter to U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan.

“I caused fear in the people who were in and around the building that day and caused fear for their families as well,” the former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee wrote.

Priola used the 10-page letter as an opportunity to explain how she felt she reformed since the day of the crime. She also detailed how her family has been negatively affected by her actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read the letter below:

Priola was among the individuals seen in photos taken from inside the U.S. Capitol Senate chambers after trespassers interrupted a joint Congressional session, the FBI and police in Washington, D.C. said. She could be seen holding a sign that said “The Children Cry Out for Justice” while pointing a cell phone at another individual seated at the vice president’s chair.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying persons of interest responsible for Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred yesterday on US Capitol Grounds, 100 block of 1st Street, NW.



More photos: https://t.co/i2Hbv1bkPh



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/yWIPEaxxFW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

At the time of the riots, Priola was employed by CMSD as an occupational therapist. She resigned from her position the day after the riots.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.