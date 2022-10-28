2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland schools worker sentenced to 15 months in prison for role in Capitol riots

This photo of Christine M. Priola was shared on social media with the hopes of identifying her...
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby woman who pleaded guilty to a federal charge for participating in the January 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol building was sentenced on Friday morning.

The federal judge in Washington, D.C. sentenced Christine Priola to 15 months in prison followed by one year of supervised control after her release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Before her sentencing, Priola wrote a letter to U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan.

“I caused fear in the people who were in and around the building that day and caused fear for their families as well,” the former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee wrote.

Ex-CMSD employee dons QAnon-related shirt following federal charges: ‘This world is run on the blood of innocent children’

Priola used the 10-page letter as an opportunity to explain how she felt she reformed since the day of the crime. She also detailed how her family has been negatively affected by her actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read the letter below:

Priola was among the individuals seen in photos taken from inside the U.S. Capitol Senate chambers after trespassers interrupted a joint Congressional session, the FBI and police in Washington, D.C. said. She could be seen holding a sign that said “The Children Cry Out for Justice” while pointing a cell phone at another individual seated at the vice president’s chair.

At the time of the riots, Priola was employed by CMSD as an occupational therapist. She resigned from her position the day after the riots.

