Jewish Federation of Cleveland responds to rise in anti-semitism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments against Jewish people have been making national headlines all month.

The hate speech has been deeply criticized by celebrities and companies, but it has also seen some support.

Gregg Levinne, Jewish Federation of Cleveland community relations committee chair, said these hateful incidents are part of a growing trend.

“Whenever a celebrity uses their microphone, their loud voice, their social media presence to elevate this hate speech, it just invites others and brings legitimacy to all of these appalling, appalling conspiracy theories and Jew hatred,” he said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-semitic incidents reached an all-time high last year. Sadly, Levinne said that hate is also felt here in Cleveland.

“We’ve seen anti-semitism raise it’s ugly head in greater Cleveland,” Levinne said. “Small incidents that mean so much and are so difficult. Whether it’s a swastika on a park bench, or whether it’s people being shouted at as they’re walking to the sabbath.”

Whether it’s an anti-semitic act or comment, it has far reaching consequences. This week is the four-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre.

Levinne said these deadly hate crimes start with the comments we’ve seen this month.

“Words that we’ve heard these last couple weeks from celebrities and personalities like Kanye West, they contribute to this hatred,” Levinne said.

“And those words lead to these dreadful actions. And this week we’re thinking about those 11 people who were praying in their synagogue, who died down because of anti-semitism,” he added.

The anniversary is somber reminder of the power of words and the heartbreak they can cause.

