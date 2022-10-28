North Royalton Police: ‘no credible threat’ to middle school found

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police confirmed there was no credible threat to North Royalton Middle School following a rumor that has been recirculating amongst students.

NRPD said it learned on Oct. 5 that there were rumors of a non-specific threat directed at the North Royalton Middle School that had been posted on social media.

School resource officers interviewed multiple students and found no credible evidence that any threats were posted on social media, said NRPD.

NRPD said the school resource officers also could not find any evidence that the party that allegedly made the threat had the means or ability to carry it out.

The threat was determined to be a rumor that spread through one grade level, according to NRPD.

NRPD said the parents of the alleged threat maker were advised of the situation and a police report was made for information purposes.

Since then, this rumor has recirculated throughout North Royalton Middle School several times, according to NRPD.

Each time, the school resource officers tracked down the students spreading the rumor and found no credible threat to any students, faculty, or staff, said NRPD.

After school was dismissed on Oct 27, the rumor appeared to be spreading again since police got several calls related to a possible threat to North Royalton Middle School for Friday, according to NRPD.

NRPD said its school resource officers and road patrol officers are investigating these calls yet again, but there does not appear to be a credible threat to anyone’s safety at this time.

