Northeast Ohio weather: Dry skies this weekend with rain returning by Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine will rule our skies Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Increasing cloudiness Saturday night will allow lows in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will dominate our weather on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain arrives late Sunday night as lows bottom out in the lower 50s.

Scattered Showers will be featured on Monday as highs return to the lower 60s.

Decreasing cloudiness on Tuesday will me marked by another round of highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday’s sunshine will allow highs in the mid 60s.

