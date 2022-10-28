2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry weekend followed by a damp Halloween

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High level clouds in place today. It’ll be a hazy sun. Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. The high clouds clear out by this evening. Temperatures dip into the 30s overnight. We are forecasting a dry weekend. You’ll enjoy a sunny day tomorrow. Clouds roll back in for Sunday. High temperatures both days in the 60 to 65 degree range. A weak system will be tracking into our are from the south Sunday night. Showers will be moving through from time to time. Halloween is expected to be a damp one this year. This will not be a heavy rain.

