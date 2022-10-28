ODNR: Your Halloween decorations could be dangerous to wildlife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around this time, it’s not shocking to see pumpkins, ghosts and spider webs all over someone’s house.

What may shock you is that those decorations could be dangerous to wild animals, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“Almost everyday get call about wildlife in some sort of predicament, whether it’s some sort of plastic pumpkin stuck on their head... or buckets and cannisters that are left outside,” said Jamey Emmert, communications specialist for the ODNR.

Emmert said in addition to plastic pumpkins, fake spider webs can also hurt animals.

“This can include white tail deer, chipmunks, song bird even monarch butterflies,” said Emmert. “We see hawks and owls caught in this webbing.”

If you want to decorate your house for Halloween and protect wildlife, Emmert says there are ways to do that.

“Try to use a lot of those decorations indoors and use natural objects as decorations, flowers and cornstalks and pumpkins,” Emmert said.

