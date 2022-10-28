Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality.

It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.

This alert is pointing to a larger problem that many counties have been seeing. Projected totals from Cuyahoga County show that total overdose deaths, cocaine and heroin deaths could be up from last year.

Nationwide, fentanyl has become a larger problem as well.

According to the Lorain County Public Health Department, “Fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that you can’t see, smell, or taste. Local and national officials confirm that brightly colored rainbow fentanyl has become more common”.

The ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County are urging people with addiction to seek help, with many forms available through them on their website.

