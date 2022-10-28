2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality.

It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.

This alert is pointing to a larger problem that many counties have been seeing. Projected totals from Cuyahoga County show that total overdose deaths, cocaine and heroin deaths could be up from last year.

Nationwide, fentanyl has become a larger problem as well.

According to the Lorain County Public Health Department, “Fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that you can’t see, smell, or taste. Local and national officials confirm that brightly colored rainbow fentanyl has become more common”.

The ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County are urging people with addiction to seek help, with many forms available through them on their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

North Royalton Police file photo
North Royalton Police: ‘no credible threat’ to middle school found
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
2 of Jake Paul’s boxing trainers arrested after knockout assault at Crocker Park
Cleveland’s Jake Paul set for Saturday showdown with Anderson Silva
Jake Paul
Jake Paul