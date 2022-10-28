Deadly truck fire causes early-morning closures on State Route 8 in Stow area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area.

Stow police and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. to investigate the deadly incident.

SR-8 south is currently closed between Steels Corners Rd and Graham Rd due to a fatal crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck which caught fire. Officers are on-scene and the investigation continues. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes. #stowtraffic — Stow, Ohio Police (@StowPD) October 28, 2022

The severity of the fire caused emergency personnel to block both directions of State Route 8 for several hours between Steels Corners Road and Graham Road.

At around 4:30 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation said northbound lanes reopened, but the southbound direction remained closed.

Rt. 8 SB: CLOSED due to a fatal tanker fire that happened shortly after 1:00 AM. Blocked at Steels Corners @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/eGL6xhR0yJ — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 28, 2022

Members of the Environmental Protection Agency were requested to the scene of the deadly truck fire to determine if there are any potential contaminations.

