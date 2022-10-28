Deadly truck fire causes early-morning closures on State Route 8 in Stow area
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area.
Stow police and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. to investigate the deadly incident.
The severity of the fire caused emergency personnel to block both directions of State Route 8 for several hours between Steels Corners Road and Graham Road.
At around 4:30 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation said northbound lanes reopened, but the southbound direction remained closed.
Members of the Environmental Protection Agency were requested to the scene of the deadly truck fire to determine if there are any potential contaminations.
This is a developing story.
