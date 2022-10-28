GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate suspect was caught swiping packages on surveillance camera in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying him.

The thefts happened in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, according to SCSO.

SCSO said another man may have been his accomplice.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of one of the suspects and the car they took off in shared by SCSO:

Porch pirate suspect wanted in Summit County, sheriff says (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-643-2131 if you recognize him or have any other information on these thefts.

