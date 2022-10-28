2 Strong 4 Bullies
Powerball probabilities: ‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance’

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $800 million.

The odds of winning all of that money: 1 in 292,201,338.

But don’t let that discourage you.

With the help of Baldwin Wallace University associate professor of mathematics Aaron Montgomery, here are some better ways to think of your odds;

  • Say you open a pack of Skittles. Before you pull each one out of the bag, you guess its color. The chance of correctly guessing the first 11 colors in a row in order is about 1 in 48 million, which is quite a bit more likely than winning the Powerball jackpot.
  • Suppose you have a jar with 100 jelly beans, five of which are licorice. If you close your eyes and pick exactly five of those 100 jelly beans, the probability that you get all five of the licorice ones is about 1 in 75 million -- still quite a bit more likely than winning the Powerball jackpot.
  • Let’s say you go with a friend to a sold-out Cavs home game, and at halftime they pick two of the 19,432 fans to win tickets to the next home game. It’s more likely for the two lucky fans to be you and your friend (happens about 1 out of 189 million times) than it is for you to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

