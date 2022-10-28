2 Strong 4 Bullies
Protesters interrupt Cleveland mayor as he introduced police commission nominees

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several protesters disrupted a Friday afternoon press conference led by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on the steps of the city hall.

Mayor Bibb was introducing the nominees for Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission when protesters holding signs interrupted his remarks with airhorns.

The protesters claimed that Cleveland’s mayoral administration has not done enough to increase police accountability.

Despite the interruptions, Mayor Bibb finished explaining the process of adding members to the 13-member panel before he went inside to the Cleveland City Hall.

