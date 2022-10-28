2 Strong 4 Bullies
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22. EMS workers found the 18-year-old shot in the back, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Carlos Demore Jr., of Cleveland.

Demore graduated from East Tech High School in May and turned 18 in August.

“He’s been a very friendly guy, lovable and helpful to a lot of people in his pathway, so it just kind of messed me up,” Carlos Demore Sr. said.

Police believe he crashed into a gate after he was shot.

“We definitely loss a jewel, a person even at 18 years touched so many lives,” DesMarie Carter said. She is Demore’s mother.

“Personally, as a mom, in my gut I just feel like this was intentional.”

Demore has just left work that night. He was taking some of his co-workers home.

“His heart was so big,” Carter said. “Taking care of other people or trying to make sure people got home. I think this was orchestrated.”

Demore’s parents said he had so much of ahead of him. The 18-year-old expressed interest in construction. He also earned the ‘Say Yes’ Scholarship. Demore was almost finished completing his paper to start college in the spring.

“He finally figured out what he wanted to do. That was his next journey, that was the next chapter. He was going to start in a couple of weeks so that just tears me apart,” Carter said. “It’s just like an epidemic and it’s just so unfortunate that no matter what, you have to worry about your child coming home.”

Demore’s parents say they will work to move forward and lay him to rest.

“We’ll get through it, day by day, lean on God’s help and strength.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

