3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County.

They were Colerain High School buses taking football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s game, according to Mason High School Head Football Coach Brian Castner.

Castner says he spoke to Colerain’s head football coach who told him there are no serious injuries.

Two other Colerain buses made it to Mason and are now circling back to pick up the stranded remaining players.

The game will still be played, Castner says, though it may start later than planned.

No word on injuries or cause.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We are working to confirm information related to the crash.

This story will be updated.

