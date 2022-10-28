2 Strong 4 Bullies
82-year-old pilot seriously injured Trumbull County plane crash

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane crash in Southington Township Friday ending in a serious injury is currently under investigation by the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol’s Warren Dispatch Center reported receiving a call around 12:43 p.m. of a plane crash near Barclay Messerly and Herr Fieldhouse Road.

When they arrived they discovered the plane, a fixed wing single-engine aircraft, had crashed near a residence located a short distance from the Warren Airport.

The pilot, an 82-year-old Girard man, was the only person in the plane, and was transported via helicopter to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

A mechanical failure is the suspected reason for the crash, police said, however it is still under investigation at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was contacted, and will be responding to the scene for an investigation.

