Ohio US Senate race heats up as JD Vance, Tim Ryan vie for open seat

Tim Ryan and JD Vance are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.
By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are running for Ohio’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

Both men seek to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman in a race the polls show to be tight.

19 News caught up with both candidates as Nov. 8, Election Day, inches closer.

TIM RYAN

Ryan rolled into Lorain County Thursday aboard his campaign bus and spoke with a small, but enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Lakeview Park.

Ryan described his goal of healing and uniting the country, saying there is enough hate, anger and fear.

About 100 people waited for him, ready to show their support.

JD VANCE

JD Vance, who describes himself as a pro-life conservative, outsider and Marine veteran, visited Canton Friday.

While talking to about 200 supporters at the Stark County GOP headquarters, he railed against who he calls career politicians.

He and others at Friday’s rally discounted polls that place him neck-in-neck with his opponent, saying polls are rarely accurate when it comes to Republicans.

