Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 11

Friday Football Frenzy week 11
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 10 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Independence @ Kirtland

Brunswick @ Mentor

Cardinal @ Cuyahoga Heights

Kenston vs University School (game played at Euclid)

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Valley Forge @ North Olmsted

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Vote for the high school football Game of the Week
St. Ed's face Archbishop Hoban in this regular season finale in your Game of the Week
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10
