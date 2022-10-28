Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 11
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 10 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Independence @ Kirtland
Brunswick @ Mentor
Cardinal @ Cuyahoga Heights
Kenston vs University School (game played at Euclid)
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Valley Forge @ North Olmsted
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.